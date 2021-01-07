Washington Congresswoman Reverses Course On Congressional Vote
Courtesy: The White House
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane has reversed course, now saying she will uphold the Electoral College vote count and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
As a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, McMorris Rodgers called for a peaceful transfer of power.
She previously said she would object to the Congressional vote to examine allegations of potential fraud, certify that states are protecting election integrity, and ensure people’s voices are heard.
In a statement McMorris Rodgers said she will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and encouraged Trump to condemn and “put an end to this madness.”