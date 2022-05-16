      Weather Alert

Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Tests Positive For COVID-19

May 16, 2022 @ 1:47pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Seattle Democrat posted on Twitter Saturday that she tested positive and was experiencing flu-like symptoms that day.

She said she would be isolating working remotely and that she was grateful to be vaccinated and double-boosted.

She also encouraged everyone who is eligible to get a second booster if they have not.

