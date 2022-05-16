Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Tests Positive For COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she tested positive for COVID-19.
The Seattle Democrat posted on Twitter Saturday that she tested positive and was experiencing flu-like symptoms that day.
She said she would be isolating working remotely and that she was grateful to be vaccinated and double-boosted.
She also encouraged everyone who is eligible to get a second booster if they have not.
Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m experiencing flu-like symptoms at the moment, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will be isolating and working remotely for the people of Washington’s Seventh District. I’m grateful to be vaccinated and double-boosted.
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 15, 2022
