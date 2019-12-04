Washington Congressman to Retire
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)
SEATTLE (AP) – Democratic Rep. Denny Heck says he’s retiring from Congress. Heck is serving his fourth term representing a district southwest of Seattle. He was first elected in 2012.
Heck serves on the House Intelligence Committee, which has played a key role in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.