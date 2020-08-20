      Weather Alert

Washington Applying For Federal $300 Jobless Aid Boost

Aug 20, 2020 @ 3:39pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington will apply to join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, state officials announced Thursday.

The Employment Security Department said in a news release that it will apply for the assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Administration no later than Friday.

ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the state will implement the program as quickly as possible once the state’s application is approved, and payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The program came about through an executive order by President Donald Trump after a federally funded $600 boost to weekly state unemployment benefits ended at the end of July.

TAGS
benefits jobless Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro