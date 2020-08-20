Washington Applying For Federal $300 Jobless Aid Boost
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington will apply to join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, state officials announced Thursday.
The Employment Security Department said in a news release that it will apply for the assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Administration no later than Friday.
ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the state will implement the program as quickly as possible once the state’s application is approved, and payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.
The program came about through an executive order by President Donald Trump after a federally funded $600 boost to weekly state unemployment benefits ended at the end of July.