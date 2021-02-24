Washington And Clackamas Counties Lowered To “Moderate Risk”
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Tuesday adjusted the county coronavirus risk levels in the state and 31 counties are now out of the highest risk level.
Among the changes for the Portland metro area, Washington and Clackamas both moved to the ‘moderate’ risk level from “high” risk.
That increases capacity for indoor restaurants, gyms, and other entertainment businesses.
The new category for those counties would allow for 50% capacity when it comes to indoor dining.
Stores and malls can increase their capacity of shoppers to 75%.
Indoor church services are also increased to 50% capacity or 150.
With today’s announcement, most Oregon counties will be able to offer indoor dining again as they move out of the state’s ‘extreme’ coronavirus risk level.
The changes take effect Friday.
Here’s more from the Governor’s Office:
Updated county risk levels take effect February 26
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced that 16 counties improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from Extreme Risk. County risk levels under the state’s public health framework aim to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective February 26 through March 11, there will be five counties in the Extreme Risk level, 11 at High Risk, 10 at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
“For the second time in a row, we are seeing great progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 across Oregon and saving lives,” said Governor Brown. “Oregonians continue to step up and make smart choices. While these county movements are welcome news, we must continue to take seriously health and safety measures, especially as more businesses reopen and we start to get out more. As we see infection rates going down and vaccinations ramping up, now is not the time to let down our guard. Continue to wear your masks, keep physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings.”
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week’s data will provide a “warning week” to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced March 9 and take effect March 12.
Updates to Warning Week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.