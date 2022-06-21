WASHINGTON AG: Supreme Court Decision Won’t Hurt Hanford Workers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – While the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a 2018 state law that protected workers at a former nuclear weapons production site, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says an updated law passed earlier this year remains in place.
That means thousands of employees at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation can still be compensated for health issues they face because of their work.
Ferguson says the federal government has not challenged this new law.
Hanford, located near Richland, was created by the Manhattan Project during World War II and made the plutonium for much of the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
Hanford plutonium was included in the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan at the end of World War II.