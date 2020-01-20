Washington AG Challenges Eyman’s Spending
In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, center, speaks during a public hearing of the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations, and Elections Committee at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Seattle Times reported Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 that Eyman is under investigation for the theft of a $70 office chair from an Office Depot store in Lacey, Wash., later in the day Wednesday while wearing the same shirt he wore for his testimony before the committee. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is challenging the lavish personal spending of bankrupt anti-tax activist and candidate for governor Tim Eyman.
Ferguson says Eyman’s assets must be preserved so he can pay his debts to the state.
The Seattle Times reports that Eyman’s bankruptcy filings show he’s been spending nearly $24,000 a month over the past year.
That includes money for lawyers, $2,400 over a 10-month span on Starbucks cards, and a $79 haircut every few weeks.
The state is seeking more than $3 million from Eyman, including $230,000 in contempt-of-court sanctions in a campaign-finance case.