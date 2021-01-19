Washed Out Road Replaced With Temporary Bridge
DAMASCUS, Ore. — Last week’s raging rains helped a stretch of road give way near S.E. Hideaway Court in Damascus.
10 to 12 families are affected by the road. Residents have been cut off from emergency services since Sunday evening. Families can’t drive from their homes. They have to get to and from on foot. ODOT has offered a temporary bridge as a fix. It’s being erected today.
A 50 year-old pipe failed, causing the road to give way. Clackamas County says this is an historic repair. The state stores the bridge in pieces. Six parts hauled in by truck will be erected and metal grates will be what cars travel on.
A permanent replacement for the pipe and road will be constructed in June once it dries out.