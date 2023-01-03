Was the machete attack in NYC on New Year’s eve a terrorist attack? 

On New Year’s Eve in New York City, Trevor Bickford, a 19-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly attacking several NYPD officers with a machete or kukri in Times Square, near the location of the annual ball drop event. According to Fox News, a “high-level police source” stated that Bickford had been under surveillance by the FBI’s counterterrorism task force in the weeks leading up to the attack. The New York Post reports that one of the officers, who was a rookie assigned to the Police Academy, suffered a laceration to the head, while another officer from Staten Island was also slashed in the head. Both officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to recover. A third officer, who sustained unknown injuries, shot Bickford in the shoulder to end the melee and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is also expected to recover. For more information, Lars speaks with Josh Young, an award winning playwright and journalist for the Post Millennial.