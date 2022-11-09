KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Warnock, Walker Advance To Runoff For Senate Seat In Georgia

November 9, 2022 12:00PM PST
Warnock, Walker Advance To Runoff For Senate Seat In Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law.

That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past.

Warnock styles himself as a pragmatist in a partisan era.

Walker has tried to make the choice a referendum on national Democrats, caricaturing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for President Joe Biden amid sustained inflation.

