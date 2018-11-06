Warnings Of Election Night Protests

Portland, Or. – Both the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Chamber of Commerce say they’ve been advised there could be unpermitted protests this election night. They say police tell them possible locations include any federal office downtown, Terry Shrunk Plaza, Chapman and Lownsdale parks and the ICE office on Macadam. They also say there could be possible activity at the Hilton and Sentinel hotels where the candidates for governor are holding election night parties.

This all comes just before Thursday’s city council meeting where the mayor will ask for new restrictions on protests. He meets one on one with the news media tomorrow afternoon, including FM News 101, to explain what he wants.