Warming Shelters Open During Cold Temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warming shelters are open around the metro area as the overnight low on Wednesday night is expected to hit the upper 20’s. Those living outdoors are especially vulnerable to the conditions.
Multnomah County is operating several 24-hour warming shelters. Tri-Met is offering free rides to and from. The county is still in need of volunteers to staff the warming shelters.
You can call 2-1-1 to find the location nearest you.
LIST OF WARMING SHELTERS
Multnomah County
Clackamas County
Washington County