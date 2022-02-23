      Weather Alert

Warming Shelters Open During Cold Snap

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:45am
Mount Scott Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — With another night of temperatures below freezing, warming shelters have been activated around the tri-county region overnight on Wednesday.

Shelters in Multnomah County will open from 8pm-10am as temperatures are expected in the mid 20’s.  230 people stayed in a warming shelter in Portland on Tuesday night when temperatures fell near 20 degrees.

Folks needing to find a shelter or transportation can call 2-1-1 for assistance.  TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay fare between 6:00pm tonight and 12:00pm on Thursday..

Clackamas County’s network of warming centers open both day and night.

For help getting to a shelter in Washington County, you can call 503-846-4722.

WARMING SHELTERS LOCATIONS:

Multnomah County | Washington County | Clackamas County

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have declared a state of emergency through Thursday.

More information on volunteering to staff the warming shelters or donate supplies in Multnomah County can be found here.

TAGS
Cold Ice snow Warming Shelter weather
Popular Posts
Judge Sentences Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright To 2 Years
Biden 'Convinced' Putin's Decided To Further Invade Ukraine
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended
Suspect In Normandale Park Shooting Faces 9 Charges, Arrest Warrant Issued
Warming Shelters Open During Cold Snap
Connect With Us Listen To Us On