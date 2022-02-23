Warming Shelters Open During Cold Snap

PORTLAND, Ore. — With another night of temperatures below freezing, warming shelters have been activated around the tri-county region overnight on Wednesday.
Shelters in Multnomah County will open from 8pm-10am as temperatures are expected in the mid 20’s. 230 people stayed in a warming shelter in Portland on Tuesday night when temperatures fell near 20 degrees.
Folks needing to find a shelter or transportation can call 2-1-1 for assistance. TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay fare between 6:00pm tonight and 12:00pm on Thursday..
Clackamas County’s network of warming centers open both day and night.
For help getting to a shelter in Washington County, you can call 503-846-4722.
WARMING SHELTERS LOCATIONS:
Multnomah County | Washington County | Clackamas County
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have declared a state of emergency through Thursday.
PLEASE SHARE: @multco, @PortlandGov, @multco_johs and their service provider partners, will open severe winter weather shelters for a second consecutive night Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. No one will be turned away. READ MORE: https://t.co/Vcp5zLUp3d
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) February 23, 2022
Severe weather shelters reopening tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm:
-Salvation Army, 5325 N Williams
-Mt. Scott C.C., 5530 SE 72nd
-East Portland C.C., 740 SE 106th
-Market Street, 120 SE Market
-Sunrise Center, 18901 E Burnside
All sites are accessible to people with disabilities.
— Deborah Kafoury (@dkafoury) February 23, 2022
More information on volunteering to staff the warming shelters or donate supplies in Multnomah County can be found here.