Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warming shelters in Multnomah County are opening up overnight Tuesday to house those most vulnerable as temperatures are expected to drop overnight into the low 30’s.
A state of emergency has been issued for the county and the city of Portland.
The following locations open at 8pm and pets are welcome.
TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay fare. Those who need assistance with transportation can call 2-1-1.
SHARE: As historic blast of cold weather continues, @multco, @PortlandGov, @multco_johs & their service provider partners, will open severe weather shelters from 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 13. No one will be turned away:https://t.co/eOd3GaJY8U
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) April 12, 2022
SHARE: As historic blast of cold weather continues, @multco, @PortlandGov, @multco_johs & their service provider partners, will open severe weather shelters from 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 13. No one will be turned away:https://t.co/eOd3GaJY8U
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) April 12, 2022
The county says amid reports that a significant number of unsheltered neighbors lost critical gear during the unexpected snowstorm Sunday night and Monday morning, severe weather shelters will prioritize resupplying guests with critical cold weather supplies, including sleeping bags, handwarmers, boots and socks.
WARMING SHELTER LOCATIONS:
Multnomah County | Washington County | Clackamas County
More information on volunteering to staff the warming shelters or donate supplies in Multnomah County can be found here.