Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing

Apr 12, 2022 @ 1:35pm
Mount Scott Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warming shelters in Multnomah County are opening up overnight Tuesday to house those most vulnerable as temperatures are expected to drop overnight into the low 30’s.

A state of emergency has been issued for the county and the city of Portland.

The following locations open at 8pm and pets are welcome.

TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay fare.  Those who need assistance with transportation can call 2-1-1.

The county says amid reports that a significant number of unsheltered neighbors lost critical gear during the unexpected snowstorm Sunday night and Monday morning, severe weather shelters will prioritize resupplying guests with critical cold weather supplies, including sleeping bags, handwarmers, boots and socks.

WARMING SHELTER LOCATIONS:

Multnomah County | Washington County | Clackamas County

More information on volunteering to staff the warming shelters or donate supplies in Multnomah County can be found here.

