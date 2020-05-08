Warmest Weather Of 2020 Has Arrived
PORTLAND, Ore. — The warmest weather of the year is here. Temperatures in the metro area will be in the 80’s all weekend while it will be cooler at the coast – in the mid 60’s and 70’s.
The National Weather Service says the record for May 8th is 92 degrees, but it won’t be quite that warm. Forecaster David Bishop tells us it will be around 83-84 degrees today. Saturday calls for 87 degrees and it’s going to be quite breezy as well. Sunday we stay in mid 80’s.
Then there’s a dramatic change next week. A low coming up from California will bring wind, rain and much cooler temperatures come Monday.