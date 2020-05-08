      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Warmest Weather Of 2020 Has Arrived

May 8, 2020 @ 7:20am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The warmest weather of the year is here.  Temperatures in the metro area will be in the 80’s all weekend while it will be cooler at the coast – in the mid 60’s and 70’s.

The National Weather Service says the record for May 8th is 92 degrees, but it won’t be quite that warm.  Forecaster David Bishop tells us it will be around 83-84 degrees today.  Saturday calls for 87 degrees and it’s going to be quite breezy as well.  Sunday we stay in mid 80’s.

Then there’s a dramatic change next week.  A low coming up from California will bring wind, rain and much cooler temperatures come Monday.

TAGS
national weather service Portland weather
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro