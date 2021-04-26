      Weather Alert

Wanted Suspect Keeps Police At Bay For Hours In Brooks

Apr 26, 2021 @ 12:27pm

BROOKS, Ore. — A man suspected of domestic violence kept police at bay for more than four hours on Monday morning in Brooks.

Around 6:30am, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to take the suspect into custody at a home on Pueblo Road NE near Riverton Street NE when he fled to another part of the residence where there were said to be multiple firearms.  Deputies helped family members get to safety.

Willamette Valley Christian School across the street was put in lock down as negotiators talked the man into surrendering.

43-year-old Jamaal Flores of Salem surrendered around 11:00am.  He’s charged with two counts of assault.  He was also wanted on several outstanding warrants for aggravated theft, theft, unauthorized departure and giving false information to police.

