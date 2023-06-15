Wanted Suspect Captured After Short Chase In Salem

Salem, Ore. — Wanted suspect Todd Willard Mabe was arrested by detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit in Salem, Oregon, on June 14. Mabe was apprehended on multiple charges related to violent crimes and drug offenses.

Mabe, who was a suspect in a domestic assault and kidnapping incident on June 3, was observed by detectives as he walked to a car in a neighborhood. When the detectives approached him, Mabe fled on foot through the neighborhood, displaying a firearm while passing by residents. He then entered another neighbor’s home and escaped through the backyard and over a fence. A K9 unit was deployed and successfully tracked the suspect, who was eventually found hiding in another backyard.

During his arrest, Mabe was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The firearm was also recovered and confiscated. Mabe received medical treatment for a dog bite and was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and is facing charges that include menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine, and an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant.