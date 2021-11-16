Wanted: Pumpkin Pies!

The Great Pumpkin Pie Drive is on! Youth Charity League is asking you to donate a pie to help feed needy people this Thanksgiving.
It’s a simple process. This Saturday, November 20th, bring store-bought pies (because of COVID no home-made pies are accepted this year) to YCL headquarters (10950 SW 5th St, Suite 245 in Beaverton). You don’t even have to get out of your car! You can put the pie in your trunk and pop the latch and volunteers will get it out for you. Pie drop off hours are from 9am-t0-Noon.
The pies will be delivered to 11 local non profits in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
• Blanchet House
• Clay Street Table
• Do Good Multnomah
• Feed the Mass
• First Baptist Church
• Friends of Seasonal and Service Workers
• HomePlate Youth Services
• Meals on Wheels People
• Our Giving Table
• Ronald McDonald House Charities
• Transition Projects
Youth Charity League was started in 2017 by parents who wanted family friendly volunteer opportunities. Last year they collected 900 pies and delivered them to food pantries and non-profits. This year they want to DOUBLE DOWN on the number of pies.
There are lots of volunteer opportunities at YCL. Here’s the link for that: https://www.youthcharityleague.org/get-involved