Wanted Man In Oregon Found In Nevada After Deadly Car Crash
Courtesy: MGN
RENO, Nev. (AP) – Nevada authorities say an Oregon man wanted in Oregon on domestic violence-related charges was arrested in Reno after he ran a red light and collided with another car, killing a 6-year-old child.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said local police officers aware of the Oregon warrant for 33-year-old Jesse Allen Bennett of Eugene had attempted to pull him over before the crash Wednesday night.
The name of the child killed in the crash wasn’t released.
Bennett remained jailed on the Oregon warrant as well as Nevada charges of DUI, felon in possession of a firearm and other crimes.
It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.