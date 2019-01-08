Wanted Man Found Hiding In SE Portland Basement

Portland, Or. – A man wanted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was found early today hiding in the basement of a home on SE Glenwood Street. People living in the area of SE 80th and Duke were told to stay inside during the search, which began after 9 p.m. last night. It all started when deputies spotted 32 year old Andrew Hernandez in a Toyota Tacoma truck and began a pursuit. Hernandez hit another vehicle that was occupied and then got out and took off on foot.

The sheriff’s office called in Portland Police to help them find Hernandez, who they believed was armed and had threatened to harm police in the past. The bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were brought in.

Hernandez has an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for a burglary conviction and is the subject of investigations by both Portland Police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.