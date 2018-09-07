Wanted Felon On The Loose. May Be In Portland/Vancouver Area

PORTLAND, Ore. – A convicted felon wanted for attempted murder and domestic violence may be in the Portland/Vancouver area.

Vancouver Police say 39 year old Tony French has recently threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

He is described as a black male, 5 foot 11, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is associated with 2 vehicles, the first a Black 2014 Toyota Camry with Washington plate BGH-0472…. or a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with Oregon plate 955-HEE.

French is described as armed and dangerous, and police ask you not to contact him if you see him.

Instead, call 9-1-1.

Below is the flyer sent out by Vancouver Police.