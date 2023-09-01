Wanted Dangerous Escaped Prisoner Is Back In Custody After Being Rescued By Firefighters

Portland, Ore – On the morning of Friday, September 1, 2023, at approximately 8:17 A.M., emergency services responded to a report of a potentially deceased individual in a pond located at the intersection of North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard in Portland. Upon arrival, rescue crews discovered a person trapped in the mud, submerged up to their armpits and approximately 75 feet from solid ground. A rescue operation ensued, requiring the use of ropes and a ladder, which took approximately one hour to complete.

During the rescue operation, it was determined that police assistance was unnecessary, and the Portland Police Bureau response was subsequently canceled. The patient was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for evaluation. Initially providing a false identity, hospital staff suspected the patient’s true identity to be Christopher Pray. Upon this suspicion, the Portland Police Bureau was alerted and later confirmed that the patient was indeed Christopher Pray, who was arrested and is currently in PPB custody.

The Oregon State Police are now conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pray’s escape from custody.

Oregon State Police – Salem, Oregon – Escaped Adult in Custody

Salem, Oregon – August 30, 2023

On the evening of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at approximately 10:45 P.M., the Oregon State Police received a report of an escaped adult in custody who was a patient at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

Christopher Lee Pray, previously an adult in custody at the Multnomah County jail facing multiple serious charges, including Attempted Aggravated Murder, was transferred to the Oregon State Hospital on August 30. At approximately 10:45 P.M. on the same day, Pray managed to escape custody by stealing a white 2016 Dodge Caravan bearing Oregon license plate E265614. He fled southbound on Interstate 5, prompting a law enforcement pursuit. However, the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons, and Pray remains at large.

Pray’s current whereabouts are unknown, but it is known that he has ties to the greater Portland metro area. At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three. He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

Christopher Pray is considered extremely dangerous, and the public is urged not to approach him. Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information about Pray’s location or the vehicle he was operating to immediately dial 911 and report the sighting.