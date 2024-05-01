KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Want To Spend A Night In A Paris Museum Or A House Owned By Prince? Airbnb Plans To List Them

May 1, 2024 2:10PM PDT
Share
Want To Spend A Night In A Paris Museum Or A House Owned By Prince? Airbnb Plans To List Them
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Airbnb says it’s going to give customers a chance at overnight stays in a Paris museum, a bedroom filled with Ferrari racing cars, and other exotic settings.

It’s a mix of game-show glitter and marketing.

CEO Brian Chesky said Wednesday that 4,000 Airbnb users will win a chance to get one of the 11 listings that the company is calling “icons.

They include a house made to look like the one in the 2009 Pixar-Disney animated film “Up,” another featured in the Prince film “Purple Rain” and an evening hanging out with comedian Kevin Hart.

The campaign seeks to promote Airbnb as a company that sells experiences and not just hotel alternatives.

More about:
Airbnb
Museum
Paris
prince

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs For 4th Straight Week To Highest Level Since Late November
2

Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say
3

US Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter To 1.6% Pace
4

Confidence Of US Consumers Continues To Decline
5

Opening Statements Set For Monday In Former President Trump's Hush Money Case After Judge Rejects Latest Bid To Delay