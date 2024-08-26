Walmart Recalls Apple Juice Sold In 25 States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice sold in stores across the U.S.

The product was found to contain potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the recall a more urgent classification Friday after making its original announcement Aug. 15.

The new classification says the affected product may cause temporary adverse health consequences but is unlikely to cause serious or irreversible medical issues.

The recall applies to 9,535 cases of Great Value brand apple juice sold in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Florida-based manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc. voluntarily recalled the contaminated six-packs of 8-ounce juice bottles.