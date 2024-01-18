KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Walmart Raises Starting Pay; Redesigns Bonuses For Store Managers

January 18, 2024 11:17AM PST
Share
Walmart Raises Starting Pay; Redesigns Bonuses For Store Managers
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is raising the starting base pay for store managers, while redesigning its bonus plan that will put more of an emphasis on profits for these leaders.

The moves, announced Thursday, will be effective Feb. 1.

The nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said that the store managers’ starting ranges will be from $90,000 to $170,000.

Previously, the ranges were from $65,00 to $170,000.

That means that the average base pay for store leaders will go from $117,00 to $128,000

More about:
Pay
Raises
Walmart

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

Judge Threatens To Boot Former President Trump From Courtroom Over Loud Talking As E. Jean Carroll Testifies