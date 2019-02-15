Wall Emergency?
By Rebecca Marshall
Feb 15, 2019 @ 7:56 AM

The President approves the congressional spending bill and then declares a national emergency in an effort to free up money to build a wall along the US/Mexico border?   What do you think of this?

Is it a necessary move to keep us safe?

Is it an overreaction?

Do you worry this will set a precedent for other parties or water down what constitutes an “emergency”?

We’d love to hear what you think?

 

https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/14/politics/donald-trump-wall-funding-bill/index.html?fbclid=IwAR12Gy7qCoaWXjK4CmlRw9HTxTmXsq3jvC0RYqL3OQS1VLwN8k_lZ4roJOA

