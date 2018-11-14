Walking In Paradise

Crews are sifting through the rubble in Paradise, California hoping to find the remains of people still reported missing by the big wildfire that has now charred 130,000 acres and is still burning. The town, is a ghost town. Matt Ray (who used to work for KXL) who lives in Chico and is walking through Paradise now joined us today on Portland’s Morning News.

They’ve released a list of the names of the missing people in Butte County. You can read more about that below.

https://www.sfgate.com/california-wildfires/article/camp-fire-missing-persons-list-who-is-missing-13391498.php