Walden Talks Border Issues, Tax Cuts at Town Hall

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Rep. Greg Walden, the only Republican in Oregon’s congressional delegation, held his first town hall in Bend in nearly two years to discuss national and local issues facing his 2nd Congressional District.

The Bulletin reports a crowd packed into the Mountain View High School auditorium on Saturday to hear from Walden. Before fielding questions Walden said: “Let’s be civil to each other as Oregonians.”

A big issue was Walden’s thoughts on the federal government shutdown.

Walden earned applause from many in the crowd when he reminded them he recently voted with Democrats to reopen much of the government. He also told the audience he supports President Donald Trump’s views on strengthening border security.

Walden received push-back from some in the audience when he described his support for the federal tax cuts that some say benefit corporations more than individuals.