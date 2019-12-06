Wait, No Fares On Public Transit — Ever??
Talking transit today.
I suppose I like to take chances to talk about my home city, but I’ve recently come across a fascinating contrast with Portland.
At the same time Kansas City leaders vote to make light rail and bus rides cheaper, in fact, free for people who need them most, Portland city leaders struggle to hire more transit police and weed out public transit “freeloaders”.
Kansas City has apparently voted to make all bus, tram, and train rides completely free of charge.
The public transit systems certainly aren’t as robust in Kansas City as they are here in Portland, but it’s a fascinating contrast to see.
Check out the details in this article from 435MAG.com.