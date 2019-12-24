Wait — Did I Spot Seagulls In Downtown PDX??
I can’t be sure, but – I think I saw seagulls along an area of Park Ave on Monday.
There is a great mix of people, animals and things in downtown Portland, but there are always the “common things”, of course. In the South Park blocks area, for instance, there are people walking their dogs, little squirrels scurrying about, and yes…all those crows from time to time.
Well, today, I saw something I’ve never seen downtown…
I don’t know what they are. But I’ll be looking into it on my off time!