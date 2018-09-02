Wagon Wheel Fire Burning In Benton City
By Jeff Thomas
|
Sep 2, 2018 @ 6:14 PM

A new fire is burning, it started Saturday afternoon in Washington State, Benton County near Benton City which is NE of The Dalles and has burned over 7,000 acres thus far and is 50% contained according to Laura Burns the Public Information Officer for the Wagon Wheel Fire. It is currently threatening homes and infrastructure. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A reminder that a burn ban is in effect for most counties in Oregon and Washington.

