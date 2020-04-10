Waffle House Starts Delivering Via Postmates as Waffle Mix Sells Out Online
Waffle House is ready to scatter, smother and cover your quarantine blues with the news that the chain is now delivering its delicious food via Postmates. “You’ve asked, and we are NOW DELIVERING with Postmates!” the brand tweeted Thursday. “Go to Postmates.com or download the Postmates app to have Waffle House food brought to you! If you don’t see your city today, we’ll be adding new cities every day!”
The announcement came one day after Waffle House likewise tweeted that it would start selling its waffle mix at its online store. However, just hours later, they tweeted, “Waffle Mix is currently sold out, but we’re working to restock!”