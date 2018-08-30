WA Education Chief Says Strikes Could Last Weeks

Portland, Ore — Washington’s Superintendent for Public Instruction says school closures could last weeks as district officials continue negotiating new contracts with union teachers across Southwest Washington.

In an exclusive interview with KXL, Superintendent Christopher Reykdal said he’s confident local officials will be able to figure things out, but that it will take time.

Reykdal asked parents to stay patient, but he understands there is likely to be more pressure from families if school closures drag on.

He says that will be a key factor for both sides in collective bargaining talks.

Reykdal also acknowledged that the current situation dates back to an imperfect education funding system ordered by the court and passed by the state legislature.

He says lawmakers have more work to do on that, however Reykdal stopped short of calling for a special legislative session.

Original Story:

Seven Southwest Washington School districts are delaying their start to the school year. Including Vancouver, Evergreen, Washougal, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Longview, and Hockinson. Camas is expected to start next week, but has already voted to strike if they don’t reach an agreement. Parents are scrambling to make daycare and alternative plans. Rebecca Bradley tells KGW and her three kids spent Tuesday at Esther Short Park with their Grandma.

What happened at last night’s school board meeting, could mean the end of the strike, at least for the Vancouver School District by September 17th. The Vancouver School Board voted on six resolutions designed to allow the district to do things like suspend pay, and insurance premiums, and take legal steps to end the strike. Things got heated at Tuesday’s school board meeting. All but one board member voted to approve the resolutions. If teachers aren’t back at work by September 17th, the Superintendent says they’d be forced to take legal action in Vancouver.

Each school district is doing their own individual bargaining, as for when classes are canceled, that’s being decided on a day-to-day basis.

Negotiations continue in Evergreen, Washougal, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Longview, and Hockinson.