WA Cares Fund To Start In January

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A mandatory payroll tax to fund Washington state’s new long-term care program will start coming out of most workers’ paychecks across the state in January.
The insurance benefit is dubbed the WA Cares Fund.
It’s a first-in-nation public insurance program aimed at helping older residents age in their own homes.
The program has drawn both ire and praise from advocacy groups and politicians.
Advocates cite a rapidly aging population and high premiums on the current private long-term-care market.
Critics have lambasted the plan as expensive, unnecessary and inflexible in terms of eligibility and payout.