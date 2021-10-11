      Breaking News
WA Cares Fund To Start In January

Oct 11, 2021 @ 10:54am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A mandatory payroll tax to fund Washington state’s new long-term care program will start coming out of most workers’ paychecks across the state in January.

The insurance benefit is dubbed the WA Cares Fund.

It’s a first-in-nation public insurance program aimed at helping older residents age in their own homes.

The program has drawn both ire and praise from advocacy groups and politicians.

Advocates cite a rapidly aging population and high premiums on the current private long-term-care market.

Critics have lambasted the plan as expensive, unnecessary and inflexible in terms of eligibility and payout.

