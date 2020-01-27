WA Attorney General Leads Fight Against “Ghost Guns”
Olympia, WA (KXL) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading a coalition of 19 other states plus the District of Columbia in an effort to try and stop more so-called “ghost guns” from being made.
The lawsuit filed late last week aims to keep blueprints for 3D guns from being posted online.
One attorney general argues the federal regulation allows anyone to see and use the files to create guns that can’t be traced or detected.
He says ghost guns endanger every single person.
Supporters claim there’s a constitutional right to publish the information.