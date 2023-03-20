W. Linn Students Have A Message During Drug and Alcohol Fact Week

A group of students from West Linn High School are working hard to get the message out that drugs are a bad idea.

The Teen Advisory Board put together a National Drug Alcohol Fact Week kick-off lunch at the high school. They’re asking people to take time this week to educate themselves, their families and the communities they live in to share facts that will help make a positive impact on young people. KXL’s Veronica Carter talked to a group of the students who were busy creating flyers and posters with an anti-drug message.

You can hear the story here: