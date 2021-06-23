      Weather Alert

VP Harris Will Visit Border Friday

Jun 23, 2021 @ 11:19am

(Washington, DC) — Vice President Harris will visit the southern border in El Paso, Texas, on Friday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Harris will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayokas. Republicans have criticized Harris for not visiting the border after President Biden asked her to investigate the root causes of immigration from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Harris’ trip precedes a scheduled border visit from former President Trump. Psaki said, “We have no way to predict what former President Trump will say when he’s at the border.”

