Voters Decide Whether To Recall Two Newberg School Board Members

Jan 18, 2022 @ 1:15pm
In this Sept. 21, 2021 file photo a banner thanking supporters of Newberg schools is seen next to the athletic fields of Newberg High School, in Newberg, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky,File)

NEWBERG, Ore. — Voters in the Newberg School District today are deciding whether or not to recall two school board members.

Chairman Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon are facing recall for their stance on banning political signs and flags such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride.  Brown and Shannon introduced the ban last summer.

Results are expected to start coming in just after 8:00pm and can be seen here.

Vice Chair Shannon talked with KXL’s Lars Larson.

Our news partner KGW talked with Chairman Brown.

The board voted in November to fire the Superintendent, Dr. Joe Morelock, without cause.

