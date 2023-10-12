Voter Registration Deadline Next Tuesday Special Election In Clackamas County

Oregon City, Ore. — Clackamas County Elections is issuing a reminder to all residents that the voter registration deadline for the November 7, 2023 Special Election is next Tuesday, October 17. Notably, this election is not county-wide but pertains only to specific areas. Residents in the following regions will receive a mailed ballot for this special election: the cities of Gladstone, Molalla, or West Linn; the Aurora, Hoodland, or Riverdale fire districts, or the North Clackamas, Silver Falls, or West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.

Two contests are on the ballot, both for unexpired 4-year terms of office. These include the City of West Linn, Councilor, and City of Gladstone, Councilor, Position 4. Elected candidates for these positions will serve until December 31, 2024.

Eligible residents can register to vote or update their information at OregonVotes.gov. New Oregon voters with a valid Oregon driver’s license, driving permit, or ID can register online. If you lack a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit, or ID, or if it has expired, you can complete a paper Oregon Voter Registration Card available at post offices, public libraries, city recorders, or the elections office. On October 17, Clackamas County Elections will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those needing assistance with voter registration.

For those already registered to vote, it is advisable to ensure that your address and name details are up to date. Updates can be made at OregonVotes.gov or by using an Oregon Voter Registration Card. If you anticipate being away during the election, you can request an absentee ballot online at www.clackamas.us/how-to-vote.

Ballots for this election will be mailed out on October 18 to voters in the cities and districts with elections.

In addition, voters can track their ballots by signing up for Track Your Ballot at www.clackamas.us/elections/track-your-ballot. This service allows Clackamas County voters to receive alerts via text, phone, or email regarding the status of their ballots. After voting and returning the ballot, voters will be notified when it has been accepted for counting, with the assurance of the confidentiality of their vote.

Furthermore, logic and accuracy tests will be conducted on October 23 at 11 a.m., November 7 at 9 a.m., and November 30 at 2 p.m. These tests are performed to verify the accurate tabulation of votes by optical ballot scanners. The tabulation machines are tested three times for each election, twice before the election and once more after all ballots have been counted. The public is welcome to observe this process.

For additional information, including the county voters’ pamphlet, official ballot drop site locations, observer schedules, and results posting schedules, please visit the county’s November 7, 2023 Special Election webpage at www.clackamas.us/elections/nov-7-2023-special-election.

It’s also worth noting that the next county-wide election is the May 21, 2024 Primary Election.