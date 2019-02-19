Vote For Camas: Small Business Revolution
By Lucinda Kay
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 5:39 AM
Lucinda Kay, KXL

Camas, WA hopes to harness its past to propel it into the future and city leaders say they need some help.

You can help vote them onto the reality show, Small Business Revolution – Main Street.  It’s hosted by marketing expert, Amanda Brinkman, celebrity entrepreneur Robert Herjavec, you know him from shark tank, and the total fix it man, Ty Pennington.

You’ll find all the info here, plus the button to cast your vote. You have to vote today! If you previously voted, that’s OK, you can vote once a day, every day.

Good luck, Camas!

