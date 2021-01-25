      Weather Alert

Vote Expected On Special Forces Training In Washington State Parks

Jan 25, 2021 @ 11:28am

SEATTLE (AP) – This week the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is expected to decide the fate of a Navy proposal to use up to 28 state coastal parks to help train special operations SEALs on how to be undetectable.

The Navy held a five-year permit to use five state parks that expired in 2020, and the state commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve a five-year permit for the expanded access.

The Seattle Times reports the SEALs training for the special operations forces in state parks is controversial, as these exercises put the elite Special Operations forces in some of the state’s most special outdoor places.

