Vote Every Day, With Your Dollars

Local companies want you to vote with your dollars and choose companies that rank as high as possible as B-Corporations (AKA B-Corps).

Portland has some of the highest ranked companies as certified B-corps. These businesses survive rigorous audits that prove they meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. It’s like a LEED certification on steroids.

I got to interview Keith Scott is with A to Z Wineworks and Cameron Madill with PixleSpoke. You can listen to my full interview on Speaking Freely. They’re both part of a new campaign called, Vote Every Day. They want you to treat the cash register like a ballot box. Products and companies are labeled with the B-corp stamp, makes ’em easy to find.

From their website: “Certified B Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.”