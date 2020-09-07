Voodoo Doughnuts Opens New Location On McLoughlin Blvd in Milwaukie Today
Milwaukie, Ore. – You can now get a hot and fresh bacon maple bar in Milwaukie, Oregon from Voodoo Doughnuts. The famous local doughnut shop announced on Instagram their new location on SE McLoughlin blvd. near Fred Meyers is open as of Sunday. A post on social media says “shout-out to our INCREDIBLE new team at Oak Grove! Weeks and weeks of hard work are finally paying off as we serve our new ‘hood! And thank you to the Oak Grove community for making us feel so welcome here.”
A little bit of 💕pink💕 caught our eye today on McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie, Oregon! Honk if you want doughnuts!💥…
Posted by Voodoo Doughnut on Sunday, September 6, 2020