Morning News
Volunteers Needed!
Sep 9, 2021 @ 4:47am
Two-thirds of American volunteers decreased or stopped volunteering due to the pandemic according to a
new study
. Part of the reason was that
many volunteers were unable to easily find virtual opportunities
.
Today the virtual
Volunteer Expo
will feature more than 100 local, virtual volunteer opportunities.
The Standard’s Volunteer Expo
features more than 100 local nonprofits with opportunities in person
or
virtual, one time or repeating. Examples include:
– Children’s Book Bank – Families or individuals can volunteer to clean used books for children in need either at the Book Bank’s warehouse
or
at home.
– Meals On Wheels – Opportunities to help with meal delivery
or
with a friendly phone all to isolated seniors.
– Habitat for Humanity – Get outside and help spruce up a home or build a new one.
– Lines For Life – Recruiting teens for their suicide prevention hotline.
– Chess For Success – Whether you know how to play or not, you can support young people learning life skills through chess.
Nonprofits will be online and ready to take inquiries this Thursday from 9 am – noon. You can sign up after the virtual event is over as well.
