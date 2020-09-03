Volunteers and SOLVE Clean Streets of PDX
PORTLAND, Ore.– Mayor Ted Wheeler joined more than 450 volunteers this morning that set out to pick up trash on downtown streets. SOLVE, the Portland Business Alliance and Portland Lodging Alliance came together for the second year of Hospitality with Heart.
Hospitality workers give back by helping cleanup streets downtown meeting a six hotels and spreading out from there.
Andrew Hoan, President of the Portland Business Alliance says, “Businesses are hurting they need customer support so they can in turn help their own families and the community. Portland, between the pandemic and the demonstrations is trying to make it through big struggles we haven’t seen in 100 years.”
Volunteers shared with FM News 101 they felt they needed to pitch in to help spruce up their city, one that they love.