Virus Prompts State Parole Board To Consider Early Release
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A top Oregon parole board official says the agency is reviewing seven inmates for early release because of their severe medical conditions and has asked corrections staff to evaluate another 60 inmates for possible release.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board decided to consider the cases after receiving approximately 1,000 requests from inmates seeking early release since the coronavirus emerged in Oregon, said Dylan Arthur, executive director of the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision.
The first seven are severely ill. The other 60 are older than 60 and incapacitated.
Arthur said chronic conditions such as heart disease or asthma won’t solely qualify someone for release.