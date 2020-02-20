Virus Patients To Be Treated At Spokane Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Five patients who have tested positive in a virus outbreak will be treated at a hospital in Spokane, Washington.
The Spokesman-Review reports that state and local health officials did not immediately where the patients with the coronavirus were coming from.
They would be treated at Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked Sacred Heart to treat five coronavirus patients because of its airborne infection isolation rooms.
The patients would be likely be transferred by Friday evening.