Virus Outbreak At The University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon is reporting that dozens of students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university’s website showed on Monday that 57 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the previous four days alone.
Officials say all the cases involve students, but only one of the students lives in on-campus housing.
The rest live off campus.
The surge in cases comes at the beginning of the school year.
The Register-Guard also reported Monday that four people were cited by city and university police on Saturday for throwing a party for more than 100 mostly college-age people off campus.
University of Oregon has reported a total of 200 cases since June 1.