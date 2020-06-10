      Weather Alert

Virus Outbreak At North Bend Prison Resolved

Jun 10, 2020 @ 11:31am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State public health officials say the coronavirus outbreak at a North Bend prison has been resolved.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the minimum-security prison at one point had 25 infected inmates and three infected employees.

It is one of four state prisons with confirmed cases of the virus.

A spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority said in an email that an outbreak is considered over 28 days after the date of the last onset of symptoms for people with confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases.

Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases, with at least 169 deaths.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon prison
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast