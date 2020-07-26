Virus Kills 40-Year-Old Multnomah County Woman; Three New Covid-19 Deaths In Oregon, 277 New Cases
Portland, Ore. – One of the latest Oregonians to die from Covid-19 is a 40-year-old woman from the Portland area. She’s one of three new victims reported by health officials, bringing the state’s death toll up to 289. The other victims were a 56-year-old man in Marion county, and a 63-year-old woman in Malheur county. Health officials say another 277 people in Oregon have caught the virus. The most new cases are from Multnomah, Washington, and Umatilla counties. It makes at least 16,758 cases total statewide.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.